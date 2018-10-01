Crews free man trapped underneath streetcar in Toronto's west end
Toronto police traffic services investigate a crash involving a TTC streetcar and a pedestrian on October 1, 2018.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, October 1, 2018 7:14AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 1, 2018 7:38AM EDT
A male pedestrian suffered serious injuries after he became partially trapped underneath a streetcar in the city’s west end on Monday morning.
Police say the man was struck near The Queensway and Ellis Avenue at around 6:30 a.m.
The victim was conscious and breathing as emergency crews worked to free him from underneath the TTC vehicle.
He was later transported to a trauma centre in serious, potentially life-threatening condition, paramedics confirmed.
Service on the 501 streetcar has been suspended and one westbound lane on The Queensway has been closed.