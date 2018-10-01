

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A male pedestrian suffered serious injuries after he became partially trapped underneath a streetcar in the city’s west end on Monday morning.

Police say the man was struck near The Queensway and Ellis Avenue at around 6:30 a.m.

The victim was conscious and breathing as emergency crews worked to free him from underneath the TTC vehicle.

He was later transported to a trauma centre in serious, potentially life-threatening condition, paramedics confirmed.

Service on the 501 streetcar has been suspended and one westbound lane on The Queensway has been closed.