

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Firefighters are working to stamp out an industrial fire that broke out at a warehouse in Scarborough Sunday afternoon.

The fire started at a warehouse near Steeles and Midland avenues, in the Milliken area, at around 1:15 p.m.

Images captured at the scene by CP24 viewers showed flames and visible smoke coming rom the structure as firefighters arrived.

Toronto Fire said the flames had spread to five separate sheds and they were working to contain it.

Two firefighters are being assessed at the scene by paramedics for unknown injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.