

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Firefighters continue to battle a blaze at an under construction home in Lawrence Park that began late Thursday night and continued to burn overnight.

The fire began in the basement of the unoccupied home located on Rochester Avenue near Lawrence and Bayview avenues at around 7 p.m.

Acting Division Commander Doug Harper told CP24 that crews initially tried to battle the fire from inside the 5,000 square foot structure, but had to retreat to a defensive position after about 20 minutes due to the “lightweight construction.”

At the height of the fire, Harper said a six-alarm response was in place to accommodate the need to frequently rotate crews amid cold temperatures.

Heavy ice buildup has also created further complications for firefighters, he said.

“The good news is no firefighter has been injured tonight which is great news but it is a challenge,” Harper said. “Everything from the ladder work, you see the crews up on the roof, that is a real challenge for our staff. The guys are working cautiously and we are very aware of the environment.”

Smoke and flames were visible at the scene as recently at 4 a.m. but the fire is now believed to be mostly contained.

Harper, however, said that crews are still struggling to access the seat of the fire.

“It could be a very long day,” he said. “We might need some heavy equipment for the simple reason that we have been applying the water but because of the construction and the way it (the structure) collapses we just can’t get to the voids where the fire still is.”

A number of TTC buses have been brought to the scene to provide shelter for firefighters battling the blaze.