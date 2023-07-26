Crews battling working house fire east of Toronto

Crews are battling a residential fire in Oshawa Wednesday morning. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) Crews are battling a residential fire in Oshawa Wednesday morning. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton