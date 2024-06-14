Crews battling three-alarm fire in Thorncliffe Park

Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at an industrial building in Thorncliffe Park.

The fire broke out shortly after noon on Commercial Road in the area of Laird Drive and Eglinton Avenue East.

Toronto Fire said crews encountered heavy smoke and fire when they arrived. The response escalated from a two-alarm to a three-alarm.

The building has since been evacuated, Toronto Fire said. One person was later taken to the hospital. There is no immediate word on the extent of their injuries or their current condition.

The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.