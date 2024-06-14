TORONTO
Toronto

    • Crews battling three-alarm fire in Thorncliffe Park

    A fire truck is pictured above in Toronto in this file photo. A fire truck is pictured above in Toronto in this file photo.
    Share

    Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at an industrial building in Thorncliffe Park.

    The fire broke out shortly after noon on Commercial Road in the area of Laird Drive and Eglinton Avenue East.

    Toronto Fire said crews encountered heavy smoke and fire when they arrived. The response escalated from a two-alarm to a three-alarm.

    The building has since been evacuated, Toronto Fire said. One person was later taken to the hospital. There is no immediate word on the extent of their injuries or their current condition.

    The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News