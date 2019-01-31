

CTV News Toronto





Crews are responding to a three-alarm fire at a recreation centre in Scarborough’s Agincourt neighbourhood.

Toronto police said the blaze broke out in the pool area of the Agincourt Recreation Centre, which is located near Glen Watford Drive and Rural Avenue, around 4:45 p.m.

Video footage from the scene shows thick black smoke rising from the roof of the recreation centre.

No injuries have been reported.

More to come.