

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a large greenhouse complex in St. Catharines.

The fire at Pioneer Flower Farms on Seventh Street Louth south of Third Avenue Louth began at around 11 p.m. Friday and continued to burn throughout the night.

As of 8 a.m., the fire was still active and St. Catharines Fire told CP24 that they were receiving assistance from four neighbouring fire departments.

Reports from the scene suggest that the fire has engulfed several greenhouses and structures.

Police say that there is some concern due to blowing smoke. For that reason residents in several areas northwest of the fire have been told to shelter in place, including those on Seventh Street Louth, Gregory Road, Second Avenue Louth, Third Avenue Louth, Glass Ave and 11th Street.

The total damage from the fire remains unclear, though it is expected to be in the millions of dollars.

St. Catharines Fire says that they have no information as of yet on whether the blaze could be suspicious.