

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Fire crews are expected to remain at the scene of a large fire at a Scarborough community centre overnight as they continue to battle the four-alarm blaze amid “brutal” weather conditions.

“Our crews are working extremely hard to keep this fire contained and to stop the forward spread of the flames,” Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told CP24 Thursday evening as the fire was upgraded to a four-alarm event.

Pegg said firefighters are trying to save the arena area, as well as make sure that chemicals used at the pool and skating rink don’t catch fire.

“We’re working really hard to stop this from moving toward the arena component,” Pegg said.

He said the frigid temperatures are hampering efforts to stamp out the fire.

“It’s brutal. Most of pour equipment is freezing up,” Pegg said.

Toronto Fire crews were called to the scene at around 4:45 p.m. and arrived to find visible smoke and flames at the building.

Images sent to CP24 from a viewer at the scene showed heavy smoke coming off the roof of the Agincourt Recreation Centre on Glen Watford Drive.

“It appears to be a fire in the mechanical room. What exactly is burning we’re not sure yet,” District Fire Chief Stephan Powell told CP24 earlier.

Toronto police said the fire started in the pool area at the recreation centre. There’s no indication so far that hazardous chemicals are involved, but Powell said firefighters are prepared for that possibility.

“Swimming pools and skating rinks carry all sorts of chemicals. At this point we don’t know what’s burning,” Powell said.

He said the frigid temperatures today also pose a challenge in fighting the blaze.

“This time of year with these temperatures it’s always a concern,” Powell said. “Water freezes, people can slip – it’s definitely a concern for our firefighters.”

Bathers still in their swimsuits could be seen outside the centre trying to stay warm shortly after the building was evacuated.

Pegg praised those who made a quick exit from the building when the fire broke out.

“Everyone exited quickly, including people in their wet bathing suits,” he said. “That was absolutely the right thing to have done.”

TTC buses have been brought in to shelter firefighters in rotation.

While the fire was originally called in as a one-alarm event, it quickly escalated.

“It escalated quickly because it’s a full-blown working fire,” Powell told CP24.

At around 7:30 p.m., it was upgraded to a four-alarm event.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire.

It’s not yet clear how the blaze started.

“Until we can get the fire under control and fully suppressed and get our investigators in there, I won’t have any information about causes,” Pegg said.

He said that firefighters are prepared to remain at the scene for the rest of the night and are exploring the possibility of cutting into the roof to better access the flames.

According to city spokesperson Brad Ross, the recreation centre is one of the busiest in the city, with nearly 3,000 registrations for more than 400 courses, in addition to drop-in programs.

Ross said the full impact on city recreation programs in the area is not yet known.