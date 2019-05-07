

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Fire crews are working to stamp out a raging five-alarm fire that continues to tear through a school in the city’s west end.

Crews were first called to York Memorial Collegiate Institute in the Eglinton Avenue and Trethewey Drive area on Monday at around 2 p.m.

Students and staff got out of the building safely and Toronto Fire said the three-alarm fire was contained by around 4 p.m.

However crews keeping an eye on the scene overnight detected a flare-up with a thermal imaging camera.

“Once that was detected around 3:24 a.m. this morning, a second alarm was immediately called,” Toronto Fire Capt. David Eckerman told CP24.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg called the blaze significant and complicated and said it appears that the fire that started overnight is separate from the one that started yesterday.

“The early indications are that this is a separate fire from yesterday’s fire,” Pegg said.

By around 5:30 a.m., heavy smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the building and the call was eventually escalated to a five-alarm situation.

“Crews continue to fire a stubborn hidden fire in the stage and auditorium area,” Eckerman said. “The fire has spread in the walls from the first and second floor adjacent to the stage area as well as burning in under the stage as well. It has since continued up into the roof area.”

Eckerman said firefighters cut away part of the stage to try and access the fire and ran a hose down to the basement. However the first floor of the building has partially collapsed.

“Now we’re advising our crews, who are all out of the building at this time, that there may be a possible brick collapse,” Eckerman said.

He said he expects that crews will continue fighting the blaze “for hours.”

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation Monday, but no serious injuries have been reported in connection with the blaze.

The TDSB is advising students and staff from York Collegiate to instead report to George Harvey C.I. at their usual start time Tuesday.