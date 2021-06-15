TORONTO -- Fire crews are responding to a three-alarm blaze at a bakery in Etobicoke.

The fire broke out at a bakery on Bering Avenue near Judge Road, in the area of Kipling Avenue and Bloor Street West, at around 9:45 p.m.

Images from the scene show thick flames and heavy smoke pouring from the ceiling of the commercial unit.

Firefighters are dousing the flames from aerial ladders to try to get the blaze under control, but the flames are being fanned by strong winds, Toronto Fire said.

Power has been cut to the building and the city has been asked to boost the water supply to the area as crews work to contain the fire.

The fire started in an oven at the bakery, Toronto Fire said.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire so far.

Bering Avenue has been closed off as crews battle the fire.