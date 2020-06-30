TORONTO -- Crews are battling a massive two-alarm fire at an industrial building in North York.

Firefighters were first dispatched to the building on Champagne Drive in the Finch Avenue and Dufferin Street area at around 5 a.m. for reports of a large fire.

Platoon Chief Douglas Cumming says that once they arrived on scene, crews were greeted by a large debris pile at the rear of the building that was on fire. He said that the fire also consumed “several cars” and four tractor-trailer tractors.

“We have had a difficult time extinguishing the fire,” Cumming said. “It is a fuel load of unknown dimensions. There are multiple fires and gas cans littered throughout the building.”

Cumming said that there are numerous vehicles with collision damage on the grounds, suggesting that the building may have been used as an auto body repair shop.

He said that the fire “is well removed from the street” and that firefighters have had to set up a “relay operation” to get water from the nearest hydrant.

The cause of the blaze, meanwhile, remains unknown.

Both police and investigators with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal will be attending the scene.

“There were several portable gas cans found littered throughout the site. Whether they were part of the fire or not will be part of the investigation,” Cumming said.

