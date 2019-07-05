

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





No injuries were reported but there was extensive damage after a “stubborn” two-alarm blaze at a vacant home in Etobicoke overnight, Toronto Fire says.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home on Dundas Street near Islington Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. after a passerby spotted the flames.

“Crews responded immediately and faced a very stubborn fire from the onset,” Platoon Chief David Fairman told reporters at the scene. “There were multiple attempts to make entry as they were forced back by flames and had a difficult time making entry to the exact location of the fire.”

Fairman said that crews did eventually get inside the home and were able to suppress the fire through an “interior attack.”

He said that investigators with Toronto Fire Services will be on scene on Friday morning to investigate what caused the blaze.