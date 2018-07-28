

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Thousands of people are without power after an overnight transformer station fire in North York.

The blaze broke out at the Toronto Hydro facility near Finch Avenue and Signet Drive at around 12:15 a.m.

Toronto Fire says that by the time crews arrived on scene the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were initially instructed not to use flowing water until the power to the transformer station could be shut off. After about 50 minutes, crews from Toronto Hydro did arrive on scene and shut off the power, allowing firefighters to begin pumping water onto the raging blaze.

Toronto Fire says that the facility was also a significant distance from hydrants, which further complicated matters.

They say that at one point crews ran out of hose and had to find a workaround to get water on the fire.

During the height of the fire, police closed down Highway 400 from highways 407 to 401 as well as Finch Avenue from Weston Road to Highway 400.

Public works crews with a vacuum truck were also called in to assist with the cleanup after the transformer began to release oil.

By about 3:40 a.m. the majority of the blaze had been knocked down but Toronto Fire says that crews do remain on scene putting out hot spots.

According to Toronto Hydro, there were as many as 35,000 customers without power at the height of the outage though only 7,000 customers remained in the dark as of 6 a.m.

Toronto Hydro says that crews are currently working to restore the remaining customers by rerouting power in the area, a process that they say “takes time.”

The outage is affecting customers in an area bounded by Steeles Avenue to the north, Highway 401 to the south, Kipling Avenue in the west and Dufferin Street in the east.

Toronto Fire says that the Ministry of Environment has been notified.

Pearson International Airport was also warned about the potential for heavy smoke while the blaze was still not under control.

No timeline has been provided for the full restoration of power.