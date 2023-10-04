Toronto

    • Crews battle large barn fire in Mississauga

    Fire breaks out in a barn in Mississauga. (X/@GTAHamster) Fire breaks out in a barn in Mississauga. (X/@GTAHamster)

    Crews battled a large fire that broke out at a barn in Mississauga Wednesday evening.

    Videos posted on social media show the barn near Hurontario Street and Barondale Drive fully engulfed in flames on Wednesday evening. A plume of black smoke is also seen billowing from the structure.

    Crews were called to the area on Wednesday at around 6:15 p.m.

    Peel police say no injuries have been reported at this time.

    The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.

    Roads in the area are closed as firefighters work to knock down the blaze.

