Crews battle four-alarm house fire in Rexdale that sent 2 people to hospital

Two people have been rushed to the hospital after being rescued from a house fire in Rexdale Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to reports of a residence fully engulfed on Clearbrook Circle, west of Islington Avenue, around 2:15 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said they transported two people from the scene, including a man in his 40s in serious condition.

There is no word on the condition of the other patient.

The fire spread into another home, officials said. It was initially a two-alarm fire but later escalated to four alarms.

The cause and origin of the blaze are unknown.

Roads in the area are closed as crews continue to battle the fire.