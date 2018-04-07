

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





No injuries were reported after a fire at a large warehouse in Etobicoke overnight.

The blaze broke out at around 1:40 a.m. inside Climatizer Insulation Inc. on Clareville Drive near Albion Road and Highway 427.

Toronto Fire says that smoke was visible upon the arrival of its crews and the premises were evacuated.

Firefighters were then able to knock down the blaze by about 2:15 a.m.

It is believed that the fire began inside a machine in the warehouse.

The total amount of damage from the fire is not immediately clear.

Reports from the scene suggest that as many as 13 trucks were on scene during the height of the fire.