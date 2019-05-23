Crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville leaves one person without vital signs
Emergency crews attend the scene of a crash at Bloomington and Kennedy roads on May 23, 2019. (Ron Dhaliwal/CTV News Toronto)
CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 1:53PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 23, 2019 2:53PM EDT
One person has been found without vital signs at the scene of a collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville, according to paramedics.
The incident occurred around 1 p.m. near Bloomington and McCowan roads.
York Regional Police said that a car and a truck were involved in the crash. The victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.
Roads in the area are expected to be closed for a few hours as police investigate the incident.