

CTV News Toronto





One person has been found without vital signs at the scene of a collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville, according to paramedics.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. near Bloomington and McCowan roads.

York Regional Police said that a car and a truck were involved in the crash. The victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

Roads in the area are expected to be closed for a few hours as police investigate the incident.