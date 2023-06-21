Crash in Oakville, Ont. leaves motorcyclist dead

A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Oakville on Wednesday morning.

It happened near Oakville Trafalgar Hospital at around 11 a.m., and involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, according to police.

Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene. No further information about the victim was released and no other injuries were reported.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are unclear, and police have not said if any charges have been laid.

Oakville’s Dundas Street West is closed to westbound traffic at Third Line and to eastbound traffic at Postmaster Drive.

Hospital Gate is also closed to southbound traffic, police say.

The closures are expected to remain in place for several hours, and police are telling driver to use alternate routes.