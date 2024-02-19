Crash in Mississauga sends 2 drivers, 3 pedestrians to hospital

Five people were taken to the hospital on Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga.

The crash, which Peel Regional Police (PRP) said involved two drivers and three pedestrians, happened near Burnhamthorpe Road and Havenwood Drive, east of Dixie Road.

Police said that they were called to the scene shortly after 3 p.m.

Both drivers as well as three adult pedestrians were transported to the hospital as a precaution with minor injuries, PRP said in a post on X.

Eastbound Burnhamthorpe was temporarily closed at Bough Beeches as police investigated, but has since reopened.