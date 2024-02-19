TORONTO
Toronto

    • Crash in Mississauga sends 2 drivers, 3 pedestrians to hospital

    Share

    Five people were taken to the hospital on Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga.

    The crash, which Peel Regional Police (PRP) said involved two drivers and three pedestrians, happened near Burnhamthorpe Road and Havenwood Drive, east of Dixie Road.

    Police said that they were called to the scene shortly after 3 p.m.

    Both drivers as well as three adult pedestrians were transported to the hospital as a precaution with minor injuries, PRP said in a post on X.

    Eastbound Burnhamthorpe was temporarily closed at Bough Beeches as police investigated, but has since reopened.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News