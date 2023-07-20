Crash in Hamilton leaves driver dead: police
Police are investigating after a single-vehicle collision left a 46-year-old driver dead in Hamilton.
Investigators from Hamilton Police say the crash occurred on Wednesday at around 8:15 p.m., near the intersection of Southcote and Book roads. Police said a Mercedes sedan, occupied by a 46-year-old man, veered off the roadway and struck a tree.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.
Police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation. They say anyone with information or dash camera footage relevant to the collision should contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753.
