

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A multi-vehicle crash on the QEW has closed the highway in both directions in Mississauga this morning.

It happened at around 4:30 a.m. in the Toronto-bound lanes of the highway near Hurontario Street.

Peel paramedics say a total of six people were taken to hospital following the crash.

Four people suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Two others were rushed to a trauma centre as a precaution and are believed to be in stable condition.

Investigators initially closed the Toronto-bound lanes of the highway at Hurontario Street but later also closed the Fort Erie-bound lanes at Dixie Road.

It is not known when the highway will reopen, Ontario Provincial Police say.