TORONTO -- Mayor John Tory is warning residents about a COVID-19 scam targeting people living in Toronto community housing.

The mayor told reporters at a news conference Thursday that several tenants have received calls from scammers claiming to offer help buying groceries.

He said the scammers eventually ask for people’s banking and credit card information.

“This is despicable behaviour,” Tory said. “Tenants are receiving calls from scammers trying to use the COVID-19 emergency to prey on our tenants.”

Tory said that the scam may also be affecting others in the city as well. He warned all residents that neither first responders nor the Toronto Community Housing Corporation will ask for banking information.

He added Toronto residents can call 311 if they are unsure of whether or not a phone call is a legitimate.

Tory made the announcement as health officials reported another 31 COVID-19 cases in Toronto, bringing the city’s total to 339.

Toronto’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eileen de Villa said that there have also been a total number of 13 recoveries and four deaths.

She said 22 COVID-19 patients in Toronto are in hospital, including 10 patients who are in the intensive care unit.

Three long-term care homes in the city are experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, de Villa said.