TORONTO -- Workers at cosmetics stores in Yorkdale and Fairview malls tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, prompting both stores to close and engage in deep cleaning of surfaces.

In a letter circulated to tenants on Monday and obtained by CP24 on Tuesday, Cadillac Fairview said an employee at the Sephora outlet inside Fairview Mall tested positive for COVID-19.

"The client and (Cadillac Fairview) have taken necessary actions as advised by public health, including arranging a deep clean of the client space," the letter read. "At the same time, (Cadillac Fairview) is undertaking extra cleaning of all elevator banks, food court tables, common area seating, doors and stair railings, and all other high-touch points in the complex."

The letter did not state when the employee was last at work.

Meanwhile, Yorkdale Mall told tenants Monday that an employee of MAC Cosmetics tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was last at work on Sept. 14 and is now self-isolating at their home.

The store was closed for cleaning on Monday and all areas the employee had contact with inside the mall are also being cleaned.

Yorkdale management also said in a letter to tenants that all employees who contract COVID-19 must obtain a negative test before they can return to work.

Both malls remain open.