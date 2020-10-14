TORONTO -- Public health officials in York Region have shut down two schools in Woodbridge and King City after at least four cases of novel coronavirus infection were reported over the past several weeks.

The York Catholic District School Board says Holy Name Catholic Elementary School in King City and Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School in Woodbridge will be closed from Wednesday until Oct. 26.

To date, provincial health officials have disclosed three cases of COVID-19 at Our Lady of Fatima and one at Holy Name.

Parents at Our Lady of Fatima were reportedly not informed of the closure until after 11 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The school board says children registered for in-person learning will be able to return to class if they so choose on Oct. 26.

More coming.