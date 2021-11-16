TORONTO -- Toronto Public Health (TPH) has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two schools after cases of the virus were linked between the two facilities.

In a series of tweets published Tuesday evening, the agency said that the affected schools include Rawlinson Community School, located in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue, and Swansea Junior and Senior Public School, located off of Windermere Avenue just south of Bloor Street.

TPH said they are investigating the cases and working with the schools to notify close contacts who will be asked to stay home, monitor for symptoms, and get tested.

“We continue to work closely with all Toronto schools to support a safe environment for all of our school communities as we live with COVID-19,” TPH said.

Of the 4,844 schools in Ontario, 488 have at least one reported case of COVID-19 and four schools are closed as a result.