An additional five schools in Toronto are experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19, Toronto Public Health officials say.

In a message posted to social media, officials said that two or more infections have been found at Lanor Junior Middle School, Rosethorn Junior School, Seneca Hill Private School, St. Demetrius Catholic School and Cosburn Middle School.

Toronto Public Health has released few other details about the cases, saying only that they are "carefully investigating."

Close contacts are being asked to self-isolate and get a COVID-19 test.

Outbreaks have been declared at 13 schools in Toronto this week alone. Six were reported Monday, along with the city's first case of the Omicron variant in a school setting. An additional two outbreaks were declared Tuesday night.

According to the city's website, there are active outbreaks in at least 36 schools across the city.

On Wednesday, 252 COVID-19 infections were found in schools across Ontario. Of the infections found in schools, 219 were recorded in students, 25 were in staff and eight were in unidentified individuals.