TORONTO -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at a paramedics station in Hamilton after three different employees tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The outbreak at Hamilton Paramedic Service – Limeridge Base was first declared by Hamilton Public Health Services on Monday.

In a news release issued on Tuesday afternoon, the City of Hamilton said that the employees last worked between December 28 and January 1.

“Although the employees followed all proper usage for personal protective equipment (PPE) and there is not believed to be any unprotected contact with the public, the city is advising residents out of an abundance of caution,” the news release states. “Hamilton Public Health Services will connect directly with anyone who is considered a close contact of these cases as part of their contact tracing.”

Officials say that a deep clean of the premises will be conducted and that there will be no interruption to operations.