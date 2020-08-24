TORONTO -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital, health officials confirm.

A spokesperson for Toronto Public Health (TPH) said Monday they are aware an outbreak has been declared in a unit at the hospital.

According to TPH, there have been four confirmed cases of COVID-19 and "appropriate precautions and outbreak control measures are in place."

Sunnybrook Hospital has been contacted for comment but no response has been provided.

There have been 99 outbreaks reported in various hospitals across Ontario since the beginning the pandemic.

Three of the outbreaks are considered active.