TORONTO -- The Centre for Mental Health and Addictions (CAMH) in Toronto is reporting more cases of COVID-19 as the hospital combats an outbreak of the virus.

On Saturday, the hospital confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak on Unit 2-3 at its Queen Street and Ossington Avenue location.

One additional patient and one staff member have tested positive for the virus, according to a tweet from CAMH on Saturday.

As of Saturday, the hospital had 10 patients and four staff members who were infected with the virus.

CAMH says any units with an outbreak are closed to admissions and transfers.

After a minimum of 14 days from the onset of the outbreak, unit level outbreaks can be declared over in consultation with Toronto Public Health.

The hospital has opened two isolation units where infected patients can continue to receive mental health care and care for COVID-19.

As of Saturday, 34 patients and 43 staff members have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic in March. Two patients have died from the disease.