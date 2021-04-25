TORONTO -- Toronto has surpassed another grim milestone -- 3,000 deaths associated with COVID-19.

The city reported 14 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number of fatalities since the pandemic started to 3,011. The milestone comes more than three months after Toronto recorded its 2,000 death.

The city also posted 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

"I asked all of us to reflect on this terrible loss of life and on what we can do in the days and weeks ahead," Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, said last week as Toronto neared the 3,000-death milestone.

"In consideration of all those lost to COVID-19, I ask each of us – in all walks of life – to do everything in our power to prevent the spread of the virus."

Last month, the city held a virtual ceremony to remember all the lives lost to COVID-19.

"We think about the families and the friends who continue to grieve for their loved ones and the thousands of tears they have shed," the mayor said during the ceremony.

More vaccine appointments available

On Sunday, Toronto officials also announced that they have opened the next block of appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in city-run mass immunization clinics.

The city said about 60,000 appointments from May 10 to 16 are available. Those eligible include all city residents 60 years and older, residents aged 50 and over in hot spots, and pregnant individuals.

On Friday, the city marked a significant milestone in its vaccine rollout, with more than one million doses administered.