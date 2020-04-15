TORONTO -- Another resident of a Markham long-term care home has died of COVID-19 bringing the death toll at the facility to 11.

Mayor Frank Scarpitti confirmed the death of the 84-year-old resident of Markhaven Home for Seniors on Twitter Wednesday morning.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected, including healthcare providers who are on the frontlines of this crisis,” Scarpitti said in a tweet.

The news comes three days after Markhaven recorded its 10th death at the facility, a 79-year-old man.

The COVID-19 outbreak at the home near Paramount Road and Parkway Avenue began on March 21 and since then a number of staff members have also tested positive for the virus.

Long-term care homes in Ontario have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 93 outbreaks reported at those facilities across the province, including more than 130 deaths.