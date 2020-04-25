One of the oldest women in Canada who was a resident of a downtown Toronto long-term care home has died of COVID-19.

Helen Lee said her 111-year-old grandmother, Foon Hay Lum, is the 26th COVID-19 death at the Mon Sheong Homes for the Aged at 36 D’Arcy Street.

“I feel that we have really let our seniors down, and it is so shameful of us to have done that,” Lee said.

She said residents at long-term care facilities have not been provided a “robust community response” to stop the spread of the virus.

Another 24 residents at the downtown Toronto facility have contracted the virus.

COVID-19 has ravaged numerous long-term care homes in Ontario, with 470 deaths reported among residents.

One of the oldest women in Canada has just died of Covid 19. Foon Hay Lum was 111. Her death brings to 26 the number of victims at her LTC home this month. She survived the Spanish Flu, wars, the Cultural Revolution- and she died in isolation in Toronto tonight. — Avery Haines (@avery_haines) April 25, 2020

CTV News confirmed late Saturday night that a 27th COVID-19 death at the facility. Dr. Tim Lee told CTV News’ Avery Haines that his 55-year-old mother died of COVID-19.

His father died of the virus earlier this month.

Tim Lee told CTV News that he was able to see his mother before she died via a video call, which was arranged by staff.

The other man I featured in this story, Dr Tim Lee, has sad news to share. His father passed away earlier this month. Today his mom has died. 55 years married, both were living, in isolation from eachother at the same home. Neither had family at their side when they died. — Avery Haines (@avery_haines) April 26, 2020

A total of 16 staff members at the facility have tested for the virus.

The operator of the home told CTV National News on Friday that only 20 of the usual 80 staff members at the home were working due to illness or requirements to self-isolate.

In a statement, the facility said the province has partnered the home with the Mt. Sinai Health team, which is expected to send six additional personnel this weekend.

“Mon Sheong has made it very clear to the government our primary needs of additional nurses and personal support workers (PSWs) for our residents. Additional manpower would help ease the nursing and personal care workload on the current crew,” the facility said in a statement Saturday.

The facility said a doctor is also on-site to check on residents regularly.

In a letter sent to families of residents on Wednesday, the home said it was in “dire need” of personal protective equipment, including N95 masks, shoe covers and gowns.

The facility is one of nearly 50 long-term care facilities in the city that is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

On Saturday evening, Hawthorne Place Care Centre reported its 10th COVID-19 death. A total of 51 residents and 50 staff members have contracted the virus.

As of Saturday, Toronto has 4,628 COVID-19 cases and 253 deaths. Of those cases, 305 are in hospital, and 112 are in intensive care units.

- with files from CTV News' Avery Haines