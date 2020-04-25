A total of 26 residents of a downtown Toronto long-term care home have died of COVID-19 and another 25 others are infected.

On Friday, Mon Sheong Homes for the Aged at 36 D’Arcy Street said 25 residents had died, up from the eight who had passed as of April 13

The operator of the home told CTV National News on Friday that only 20 of the usual 80 staff members at the home were working, due to illness or requirements to self-isolate.

Later, a CTV News correspondent confirmed a 26th death at the home, of an 111-year-old woman.

One of the oldest women in Canada has just died of Covid 19. Foon Hay Lum was 111. Her death brings to 26 the number of victims at her LTC home this month. She survived the Spanish Flu, wars, the Cultural Revolution- and she died in isolation in Toronto tonight. — Avery Haines (@avery_haines) April 25, 2020

A total of 16 staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a letter sent to families of residents on Wednesday, the home said it was in “dire need” of personal protective equipment, including N95 masks, shoe covers and gowns.

As of yesterday, three quarters of the more than 800 people who have died of COVID-19 in Ontario resided in a long-term care facility.