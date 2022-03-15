COVID-19 BA.2 subvariant may soon account for 50 per cent of all infections in Ontario: health minister
Ontario’s health minister believes the COVID-19 subvariant BA.2, which has been described as “stealth Omicron,” may make up at least half of all infections reported in the province in the near future.
“But the evidence suggests that, in Ontario at least, it is a subvariant of the original Omicron variant and it’s not causing many more hospitalizations or more intensive treatments,” Christine Elliott said at a news conference Tuesday.
First detected in November of last year, the subvariant has now been identified in dozens of countries, including North America, parts of Asia, Africa and Europe.
Early research suggests that while BA.2 may be more transmissible than the original Omicron variant, it’s unclear if the strain causes a more severe infection in those who test positive.
Scientists believe that currently available COVID-19 vaccines appear to be effective against BA.2 and the World Health Organization says that a previous Omicron infection provides “strong protection against reinfection” of the subvariant.
Elliott’s comments come as Ontario continues to gradually relax public health measures in the face of the novel coronavirus. Those measures are set to be eased further on March 21, when masking requirements in most indoor settings will be lifted.
She said that, in consultation with Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore, the province should be able to weather the expected increase in BA.2 infections.
“Dr. Moore feels that we will be able to handle this variant without any further disruption to services in Ontario,” Elliott said.
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions related to COVID-19 have been steadily dropping in Ontario over the last several weeks and, according to Premier Doug Ford, the province has the lowest rate of hospitalizations per capita next to Prince Edward Island.
While it’s hard to gauge exactly how many new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the province on a daily basis due to limited access to PCR testing, Ford echoed Elliott’s comments that Ontario’s health-care system is better equipped to deal with an increase in patients than ever before.
