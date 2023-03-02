Court sets next date for Toronto officer charged with manslaughter in teen's death

The case of a Toronto police officer charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault in the death of a 19-year-old has been put over to next month.

Const. Calvin Au's legal counsel appeared on his behalf Thursday at a court in Brampton, Ont., where the next date in the case was set for April 13.

Ontario's police watchdog has said Au was off duty with another Toronto police officer when they interacted with Chadd Facey in Brampton in April 2021, hours before the teen was pronounced dead in hospital.

Toronto police disciplinary documents allege Au and the other officer met with Facey to buy an Apple Watch the teen had advertised on Kijiji but realized it was fake after the transaction.

Those documents allege the officers caught up with Facey and demanded their money back before Au allegedly took the teen to the ground and tried to maintain physical control of him.

Toronto police have said Au, who has been with the force for eight and a half years, has been suspended as a result of the charges.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2023.