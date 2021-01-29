TORONTO -- A judge is expected to render a decision today as to whether the province can proceed with the demolition of a group of heritage buildings in the West Don Lands.

The buildings at 153-185 Eastern Avenue are on the former site of the Dominion Wheel and Foundries Company (known locally as the Foundry site).

They are owned by the Province of Ontario but have been designated heritage properties since 2004.

In October, the province quietly issued a ministerial zoning order for the site, a power that allows the housing minister to override heritage laws as well as local planning regulations when the province deems it necessary.

Community members who say they have long-tried to engage the province about possible creative uses for the site, only learned about the demolition from someone who happened to be walking by about two weeks ago and noticed construction equipment.

Last week, Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark said he would pause demolition as a "good faith" gesture pending a legal challenge on the properties.

Clark said the province needs to tear down the building so that it can put up affordable housing on the site.

However Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam, who represents the area, said she has recently learned from the city planning department that just 30 per cent of one of three planned towers for the site will be set aside for affordable housing. The rest, according to Wong-Tam, is slated to be market-price condos.

Community activists have also questioned why the heritage properties cannot be incorporated into any new structure on the site.

In a tweet, the group “Friends of the Foundry” called for supporters to come out and demonstrate at the site at noon as they await the judge’s decision.