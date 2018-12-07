

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





All westbound lanes on Highway 401 have been closed near Pearson International Airport following a tractor trailer rollover.

It happened in the westbound lanes just past Highway 427 at around 1:30 a.m.

Reports from the scene suggest that the truck burst into flames as a result of the rollover.

The lone male occupant of the vehicle managed to escape the blaze and was subsequently taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The Ministry of Transportation says that the truck was carrying some sort of paper product, which may have allowed the fire to quickly spread.

Heavy tow equipment has been brought to the scene and will be used to remove the charred truck from the roadway.

Westbound traffic was being forced off the highway at Dixon Road until about 8 a.m. It is now being forced off at Highway 427.

“It is going to take at least three or four and maybe more hours before we get this tractor trailer back up on its wheels and the highway reopened but in the meantime it is obviously a huge mess here for traffic,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 shortly after 7 a.m. “Even on the eastbound side, it is backed up past Pearson airport with a lot of visuals delays, people looking over to see the flashing lights.”

Schmidt said that police are still investigating what caused the collision, including the possibility that another vehicle may have been “indirectly involved as a fail-to-remain.”

He said that there is damage to the guardrail where the crash occurred and a buildup of ice that resulted from efforts to extinguish the fire.