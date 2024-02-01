Couple held at gunpoint in Whitby home invasion, four suspects wanted
A couple was held at gunpoint in an armed home invasion that happened Saturday night in Whitby, according to police.
Police say that at approximately 2:45 a.m. officers responded to a home invasion in the area of Beaverdams Drive and Audubon Street.
According to investigators, a suspect smashed the victim’s basement window, entered the residence and unlocked the rear door to allow three more individuals to enter.
Police say the suspects located the victim in the living room and forced him upstairs at gunpoint. Two suspects allegedly held the victim and his wife at gunpoint while two other suspects raided the residence, stealing numerous items such as phones, handbags, jewelry and cash, according to police.
Police say the suspects then fled the residence. Afterwards, police say that the victim attended a gas station and contacted police.
Neither victims sustained physical injuries, according to police.
The first suspect is described as a white, six-foot tall man with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava face covering and dark-coloured shirt, pants and shoes.
The second suspect is described as a Black male, who was seen wearing a black face mask, dark-coloured shirt and dark pants.
The third suspect is described as a five-foot-four inches tall Black man who was also wearing a black balaclava face covering, with a dark-coloured shirt and dark pants.
The fourth suspect is described as a Black man who was wearing a black face mask and dark-coloured pants and a dark coloured shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
