

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A married couple are facing charges after they allegedly attempted to pry open an ATM at a Milton business and then, when that didn’t work, used a pick-up truck in a failed attempt to rip it open.

The botched theft took place at a business on Harrop Drive at around midnight on June 1.

Police allege that a male suspect entered an open lobby area of the business and attempted to drill and pry open an ATM while a female suspect acted as his lookout.

Police say the male suspect made “repeated attempts” to pry open the ATM but could not get it open.

At some point, the male suspect gave up on prying open the ATM and instead attached a towing strap to it and tried to rip it open using his pick-up truck, police say. .

Those attempts also proved unsuccessful, however.

According to police, the male and female suspect spent about an hour at the location all told but eventually left without obtaining any cash.

James Matthew Tingley, 46, and Tina Louis Tingely, 33, were arrested on June 12 and 13 by Halton Regional Police. They are both charged with theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000 and possession of burglary tools.

Police say that the ATM was completely destroyed as a result of the thefts.