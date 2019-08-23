

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





An 18-year-old camp counsellor is accused of inappropriately touching a six-year-old girl at a week-long summer camp in Whitby.

Police allege the incident occurred on Aug. 20 at a reptile zoo facility.

The girl was enrolled in a week-long summer camp when the alleged incident occurred, police say.

Police say the camp counsellor, identified as Oshawa man Quinn McGrath, was immediately suspended from work after camp administrators were notified of the alleged assault.

Police say McGrath has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Anyone with additional information is being asked to contact Durham Regional Police Sexual Assault Unit on 1-888-579-1520.