Councillors calling for compensation, public inquiry over Eglinton Crosstown delays

Two local councillors are bringing a motion before Toronto City Council Thursday asking that council call for a public inquiry into the delays around the Eglinton Crosstown light rail line (LRT).

The motion, being brought forward by councillors Josh Matlow and Mike Colle, says that residents have “suffered incredible disruption” from the project over the past 11 years, as well as “unmanageable traffic and safety issues,” reduced customer traffic, loss of revenue and some business closures.

“Despite repeated calls by City Council demanding greater transparency and accountability, Metrolinx remains silent to explain the repeated delays, cost overruns and now is incapable of even setting a new forecasted completion date,” the motion reads.

The motion calls on council and the mayor to request an update from Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney, as well as to work to bring about property tax rebates for impacted residents and businesses, implement free TTC service along Eglinton until the project is completed and to fund traffic wardens to be deployed at existing traffic “hot spots” along Eglinton Avenue, especially around the Allan Expressway.

The move comes after the councillors announced last week that they had obtained confidential Metrolinx documents showing that the province has no clear plan for finishing the problem-plagued line, which could cost close to $13 billion by the time its done.

Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said last week that the Ford government has made it clear that it wants the line to open as soon as possible, and that people deserve a line that operates well and operates safely. However she did not address reports that the provincial transit agency has no clear plan to solve some of the remaining problems with the construction of the line.

Metrolinx had said that it expected most of the work to be complete in the fall, but in an update in September they said that target would no longer be met. The agency has not set a new target date for the completion of the line so far.

Mayor John Tory said last week that he is not in favour of a public inquiry as it would not help to get the line built faster. He suggested that Metrolinx probably does have a plan for getting the line built and called on them to provide more transparency around it.