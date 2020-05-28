Toronto city council will meet virtually today to receive an update about the city’s response to COVID-19 and debate a number of other pressing issues, including a significant expansion of Toronto’s bike lane network.

A staff report released earlier this week called for the city to speed up the planned expansion of its bike lane network by installing an additional 25 kilometres of dedicated cycle lanes as early as this summer.

Some of the highlights include a new bike lane along University Avenue from Bloor to Adelaide streets and on Danforth Avenue from Broadview Avenue to Dawes Road. The city is also planning to extend the existing Bloor Street bike lane from Shaw Street to Runnymede Road.

“It was all in the plans anyway but we are just accelerating in light of what has gone on with the pandemic,” Mayor John Tory said earlier this week.

In addition to adding infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists, the plan being considered by council today also recommends spending $1.5 million on public realm improvements along Danforth Avenue to draw more people to the corridor.

The cost of the bike lanes themselves is pegged at about $3 million.

While staff say that most of the lanes are proposed as “rapid installations with temporary materials and minimal change to the street design” they note that the changes along Danforth Avenue will be more substantial.

“Transportation Services has established a plan to rapidly install the aforementioned ActiveTO cycling projects over the next few weeks, with many installations expected to be completed in June and all of the installations expected to be substantially completed by the end of July,” the staff report notes.

Other items on the agenda today include an extension of the property tax payment deferral program through the end of November for residents and businesses that “have no other financial options” and a plan to build hundreds of new affordable housing units as part of Phase 2 of the city’s Housing Now plan.

It is just the second time that council will meet virtually since the outset of the pandemic.