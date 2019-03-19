

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





North York Community Council has approved an application made by the family of Barry and Honey Sherman to demolish the couple’s Old Colony Road home.

The billionaire philanthropist couple was found dead in the basement of 50 Old Colony Road on Dec. 15, 2017. Earlier this month, the family asked permission from the city to tear down the mansion, as they believe the former crime scene will never be sold.

In a letter, a representative for the family said the home has been vacant for a year and has “bad memories” attached to it.

The family intends to tear down the home, clean up the property, fill in the pool and eventually put the lot up for sale.

The couple’s lifeless bodies were found hanging from a railing of an indoor swimming pool with belts tied around their necks. An autopsy later determined that both died of “ligature neck compression.”

On Jan. 26, more than a month after their deaths, police officially classified their deaths as a targeted double homicide.

The family later hired a private investigation team to look into the case and is offering up a $10-million reward for any information leading to the arrest of the killer. No arrests have been made.

Neighbours previously told CTV News Toronto that they support the application.

The area councillor also approved of the bid to have the home levelled.

The application was approved shortly before 10:30 a.m.

More to come…