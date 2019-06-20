Drivers who violate school-zone rules could soon face even higher fines if city council approves a staff recommendation to nearly-double the cost of getting caught.

Toronto transportation staff is recommending an increase in penalties for stopping a vehicle in a school bus loading zone, increasing the fees from $60 to $100. The fine for stopping a vehicle within nine meters of a school crossing would also climb to $100.

Staff say those two violations are the most common school zone offences in Toronto.

Parking enforcement officers handed out 758 tickets for stopping in a school bus loading zone last year, bringing in $37,895. But the city’s transportation experts say the goal of the hike is to increase compliance, not generate revenue.

“Non-compliance with parking bylaws near schools results in decreased access for school buses and other traffic. It can also pose a risk to students and staff entering and leaving schools,” said Transportation Services Manager Barbara Gray in a report.

Staff is also proposing an increase in fines for several other non-rush hour traffic violations. Councillors will be asked to approve higher fines for both stopping and standing during prohibited times; up to $100 from $60.

A new offence of stopping a vehicle on a boulevard would also be created – with a fine of $150.

If approved by city council, the higher penalties would come into effect Sept. 3, just in time for the next school year.