Corus and Bell end channel sale after Commissioner of Competition rejects proposal
The logo for Bell Media, owned by BCE Inc., is displayed on a Toronto building in a handout photo. Bell Media has acquired the exclusive Canadian rights to HBO's classic catalogue of television programming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Bell Media - Darren Goldstein
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 8:07PM EDT
TORONTO -- Corus Entertainment Inc. says it and Bell Media Inc. have agreed to end a deal on two Quebec specialty television channels after the proposed sale was blocked by the Commissioner of Competition.
Corus said on Monday it was reviewing the commissioner's rejection of the deal to sell French-language channels Historia and Series+ to Bell.
When the companies announced the sale in October 2017, they valued the transaction at about $200 million.
In addition to Competition Act approval, the deal had required approval from the CRTC.
Corus says it will continue to own and operate the two channels in Quebec as well as Global Montreal, Teletoon and La chaine Disney, plus Toon Boom, its animation software company.
The company owns specialty television services, radio stations and conventional television stations as well as other assets.