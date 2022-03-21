Coroner's inquest to examine 2018 death of man at Mississauga construction site
A coroner's inquest is set to examine the death of a man who was fatally injured while working at a Mississauga, Ont., construction site.
The Ministry of the Solicitor General says Fernando Santos died on Jan. 23, 2018 at the age of 59.
It says an inquest is mandatory under the Coroner's Act.
The inquest will look into the circumstances surrounding Santos's death.
It is set to begin April 4 and last five days.
Jurors may make recommendations meant to prevent other similar deaths.
(The Canadian Press)
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
At least eight dead as Kyiv shopping centre wrecked by shelling
Shelling hit a Kyiv shopping centre late on Sunday, killing at least eight people, wrecking nearby buildings and leaving smoking piles of rubble and the twisted wreckage of burned-out cars spread over several hundred metres.
Feds 'disappointed' Russian flight used humanitarian claim to enter Canadian airspace
A senior official at Transport Canada is accusing a Russian airliner of having falsely claimed to be a humanitarian flight to circumvent a ban and enter Canadian airspace last month.
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south
A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday, officials said, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country's worst air disaster in nearly a decade.
Foreign affairs minister says Russia to face more sanctions over Ukraine invasion
Canada will soon impose new sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Monday.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King expresses frustration at courtroom livestreamers
In a brief court appearance Monday, Pat King, one of the organizers behind last month's 'Freedom Convoy' protest in downtown Ottawa, expressed frustration with people livestreaming his court appearances.
Canada's National Research Council detects 'cyber incident,' investigation underway
Canada's National Research Council (NRC) detected a 'cyber incident' on March 18, two months after Global Affairs Canada experienced a similar disturbance.
Six more passengers on infamous Sunwing flight to Mexico fined by Transport Canada
Canada's transportation authority has laid more fines against passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made international headlines and was butt of a late-night talk show joke.
Work stoppage at CP Rail raises economic concerns, calls for back-to-work legislation
The Canadian Pacific Railway work stoppage is fuelling concerns about potential economic fallout and its effects on an already-strained supply chain amid high inflation.
'Horrific tragedy:' Two Belleville, Ont. girls killed in Florida crash
Two Belleville, Ont. girls have been killed in a crash that injured several other family members on a March Break vacation in Florida.
Montreal
-
Man, 42, charged after woman seriously injured in Westmount stabbing
A 42-year-old man is facing four charges after allegedly stabbing a woman in Westmount, Quebec on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | Canadiens trade forward Artturi Lehkonen, goalie Andrew Hammond to the Avalanche
The Montreal Canadiens have traded forward Artturi Lehkonen to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for young defenceman Justin Barron and a second round pick in 2024.
-
London
-
One new COVID death reported by MLHU over the weekend
The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a combined 174 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region and one death.
-
Resurrection of indoor mask mandate by-law to be debated by city council tomorrow
Despite the province dropping most of its mask mandates on Monday, three London city councillors are looking to keep indoor masking mandatory through a municipal bylaw.
-
OPP identify man killed in Zorra Township collision
The person killed in a collision northwest of Woodstock Friday afternoon has been identified by police.
Kitchener
-
147 charges, 19 arrests in Waterloo for St. Patrick's Day
Waterloo regional police say they handed out 147 charges and arrested 19 people at the large unsanctioned street party in Waterloo on St. Patrick’s Day.
-
Ontario lifts mask mandates in most public spaces including schools, retail settings
Face masks will no longer be required in schools, retail settings and most other indoor public spaces in Ontario beginning today.
-
Here's where you still need to wear a mask as of Monday
Ontario is lifting masking requirements in most settings on Monday March 21, but there are still a few places face coverings will continued to be required until April 27.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of missing man found, ATV went through ice
It was a tragic end to a search for a missing man in Huntsville, Ont., on Sunday when a body was recovered from a nearby lake.
-
-
Sault Ste. Marie wants feedback on single-use plastics ban
The City of Sault Ste. Marie is seeking feedback from residents and businesses as it moves forward with a ban on single-use plastics.
Ottawa
-
-
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa, hospitalizations decrease
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths in the city on Monday as hospitalizations from the virus decrease.
Windsor
-
Authorities search Detroit River for alleged suspect in Lasalle homicide
An investigation is ongoing in Lasalle, after police discovered the body of a woman in her home on Saturday.
-
Police investigate hit and run involving pedestrian on Windsor Avenue
A 25-year-old man has been charged following a hit and run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Drop in active 'high-risk' COVID-19 cases, WECHU reports 201 new cases since Friday
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 201 new high-risk cases and 24 hospitalizations since Friday.
Barrie
-
Newmarket driver with kids in car charged with impaired driving
York Regional Police (YRP) charged a woman in Newmarket with impaired driving while her two kids were in the back seat.
-
Orillia OPP investigate death after man gets electrocuted at hydro plant
Orillia OPP is investigating the death of a man who was electrocuted at a hydro transformer plant on Saturday.
-
Atlantic
-
N.S. lifts most COVID-19 restrictions, including masks; state of emergency ends
After nearly two years, Nova Scotia has ended its state of emergency and dropped most of its pandemic health restrictions. As of Monday, Nova Scotians are no longer required to physically distance, gather in small groups, or wear masks in most indoor public spaces.
-
Atlantic premiers adopt wait-and-see approach on changing to permanent daylight time
Atlantic Canada's premiers say they won't move ahead on their own in establishing permanent daylight time.
-
Anti-mask protesters gather outside Dr. Strang's home, make prank calls
Hours before Nova Scotia removed most of its COVID-19 public health restrictions, a handful of anti-mask protesters gathered outside the home of the province's chief medical officer of health.
Calgary
-
Calgary man wanted in double stabbing at Okotoks campground
The victims, a man and a woman, had been stabbed multiple times, police said.
-
New Walmart fulfillment centre in Rocky View County to create 325 jobs: province
The centre is expected to be capable of storing 500,000 items for direct-to-home and in-store orders.
-
Accused in Calgary chef's death says he remembers scuffle, but not stabbing
One of two men accused in the killing of a popular chef has testified he remembers being in a scuffle with the cook but has no memory of stabbing him.
Winnipeg
-
Group rallies against sexual violence outside AMC building amid Grand Chief's suspension
A group of people rallied outside the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) building days after Manitoba's top First Nations leader was suspended amid sexual assault allegations.
-
Manitoba adds five new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend; hospitalizations slightly increase
Manitoba's death toll from COVID-19 saw another jump Monday as the province added five deaths over the weekend.
-
'An absolute disaster': Group fearful over impact of CP Rail work stoppage on businesses
One trade association is expressing its concern over the impact that the CP Rail work stoppage will have on businesses.
Vancouver
-
Advocacy group calls for mask mandate to stay in B.C. schools
With most B.C. schools in the middle of spring break, an advocacy group is calling on the province to keep a mask mandate in place, rather than lifting it when students return to class.
-
Flaw in rail found, but not fixed before 38 cars derailed in B.C., safety board says
The Transportation Safety Board says a defect in a railway track was found nine days before 38 Canadian National Railway cars derailed in northern British Columbia but it wasn't fixed.
-
'None of us want to be here': Work stoppage begins for CP Rail workers
Work stoppage is now underway for Canadian Pacific Railway workers after the company and the union representing employees failed to reach an agreement over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Nearly 14K signed up for UCP vote in April, 'logistics' details to come later
The number of United Conservative Party members registered to vote at a special meeting in April – when the political fate of party leader and Premier Jason Kenney will be decided – is now six times the capacity of the event's venue.
-
Oilers acquire defenceman Brett Kulak, forward Derick Brassard in trade deadline day deals
The Edmonton Oilers have made a pair of NHL trade deadline day acquisitions, according to multiple media reports.
-
Semi, SUV involved in head-on crash in southeast Edmonton
An SUV and semi crashed in southeast Edmonton around noon on Monday.