Coroner's inquest into fatal shooting of teen by Toronto police begins
A coroner's inquest into the death of a distraught teen shot and killed by police in Toronto is set to begin today.
Coroner Dr. Jennifer Dmetrichuk says the inquest for Sammy Yatim begins at 9:30 a.m. and will hear from 11 witnesses over 10 days.
Former Toronto police officer James Forcillo shot the 18-year-old multiple times in July 2013 while the teen was in the middle of a mental health crisis on an empty streetcar, setting off a wave of public outrage and protests after cell phone footage of the shooting was posted online.
Forcillo was convicted of attempted murder in 2016 and later convicted of perjury for claiming to be living with his ex-wife while on bail awaiting his appeal, when he had in fact moved in with his new fiancee.
He was sentenced to six and a half years behind bars and was granted full parole in 2020.
Toronto police officer Const. James Forcillo is shown leaving court in Toronto on Monday, Jan. 25, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Yatim's death and its jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths in the future.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2022.
