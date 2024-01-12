TORONTO
Toronto

    • Coroner's inquest for Sammy Yatim, Toronto teen shot by cop, to begin today

    A coroner's inquest for Sammy Yatim, a Toronto teen who was shot by a police officer on an empty streetcar, is set to begin today.

    Yatim was 18 when he was shot by Const. James Forcillo in July 2013.

    The teen, who was holding a small knife, was hit by two separate volleys of bullets.

    Jurors acquitted Forcillo of second-degree murder related to the first round of shots, which court heard had killed the teen.

    The officer was convicted of attempted murder related to the second volley, fired while Yatim was lying on his back.

    Forcillo was sentenced to six and a half years behind bars and was granted full parole in 2020.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News