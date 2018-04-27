

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





BREAKING UPDATE: Ontario's Chief Coroner has positively identified the 10 people killed in the deadly van rampage in Toronto.

As well, Toronto police say two additional victims have come forward since Monday's attack, bringing the total number of injured to 16.

Insp. Bryan Bott said the suspect accused in the case is now facing 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

Victims of Yonge Street Tragedy officially identified at press conference by Toronto Police Homicide Inspector Bryan Bott & Ontario Chief Coroner Dr Kirk Huyer. There are 8 females & 2 males. The last 2 names on the graphic are males. Watch on Youtube: https://t.co/jGYUwt0LJg ^sm pic.twitter.com/Ek0HzTQ6pa — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) April 27, 2018

The leader of Toronto’s homicide squad, Insp. Bryan Bott, spoke with reporters alongside Huyer.

The last time police updated the media on the investigation into the van attack was Tuesday afternoon.

Twenty-five-year-old Alek Minassian of Richmond Hill has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in connection to the incident thus far. Officers said they will be laying an additional three attempted murder charges against Minassian during his next court appearance.

Minassian remains in custody at Toronto South Detention Centre. He is expected to appear in court on May 10.

The charges laid against him have not yet been proven.

Messages of sorrow continue to pour in for victims

Many Torontonians have found comfort in visiting the ever-growing memorial at Olive Square, located just steps away from where the attack took place.

Last night, more than 700 congregants from 10 different churches in the Willowdale neighbourohood gathered at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church to pray for the victims.

Close friends of victim Betty Forsyth attended and spoke fondly about the 94-year-old, describing her as “a real delight” and “a colourful character.”

“I think we can say she had a very successful life,” friend Maureen Williams said. “She had lots of friends.”

A friend of victim Anne Marie D’Amico choked back tears when asked about the Invesco employee after the service.

“We’re sending messages of love and courage and we just want to see that peace for you and your family,” the friend said.

As part of the service, the church recreated part of the Olive Square memorial using a poster with the words #TorontoStrong.

A fund with the same name had raised more than $1 million by Friday afternoon.

The city will also host a vigil on Sunday, at 7 p.m., at Mel Lastman Square where thousands are expected to attend.