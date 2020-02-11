TORONTO -- Police officers are appealing to the public for help in identifying a man accused of exposing himself and committing an indecent act in front of a teenage girl while on a subway train last year.

The teenager told investigators the incident took place on Dec. 23, 2019 as she was travelling from Toronto to Vaughan with a friend.

She told police that an unknown man sat across from them before exposing himself and committing an indecent act. The teenager told police the man then exited the train in the area of Jane Street and Highway 7 in Vaughan.

On Tuesday, officers with York Regional Police released images of a suspect wanted in connection with the investigation in an effort to identify him, saying they have “exhausted all leads.”

Investigators described the suspect as an Asian man, who stands between five-foot-four and five-foot-five and is between 30 and 40 years old. He has short, dark hair, police said, and was last seen wearing a dark winter jacket, black tights and blue running shoes.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).